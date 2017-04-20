Dave Munsey is retiring! Arizona News Dave Munsey is retiring! Dave Munsey is retiring on June 1st after spending 42 years on FOX 10!

VIDEO: Watch as Dave reflects on his incredible career on KSAZ-TV.

#DaveMunsey is retiring!! After 42 years of filing us in on heat & monsoons, he's off to enjoy some free time. We're gonna miss you Dave! pic.twitter.com/Y2tV8oLzZH — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) April 20, 2017

After 42 years at #fox10phoenix Dave Munsey is retiring. Stunned but happy for him.It's been a pleasure & an honor working w/this legend! pic.twitter.com/wwgB3e27Qs — John Hook (@JohnHookfox10) April 20, 2017

After 42 years at the station, @Fox10Dave is retiring! He's been amazing to work with for the past 15 years. We'll miss you! #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/2rMLk03lrJ — Marc Martinez (@marcfox10) April 20, 2017

Say it ain't so! It's not going to be the same without @Fox10Dave around the newsroom! https://t.co/xZcFjw70wr — Ty Brennan (@TyFox10) April 20, 2017

One of the all time great broadcasters in Arizona, Dave Munsey announces his retirement today. You'll always be "The Weatherman" to me Dave. pic.twitter.com/TzBXmrTb3W — Troy Hayden (@troyhaydenfox10) April 20, 2017

We all will miss your jokes & amazing sense of humor! Congratulations and we are happy for you but sad for us. @Fox10Dave #fox10phoenix https://t.co/2FT3lGdhwr — Christine Goodfriend (@GoodfriendC) April 20, 2017