Totally Baked started by ASU law student serves fresh cookies with marijuana innuendos

Posted:Apr 20 2017 09:09PM MST

Updated:Apr 20 2017 10:31PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A new food truck making it's debut in downtown Phoenix tonight.

"Totally Baked Cookie Company" is the brainchild of Arizona State University law student, Avery Brooks.

The truck serves freshly baked cookies and ice cream four days a week. The menu items are titled with marijuana references like OG Chocolate Chip and Wake-and-Bake Fruity Pebbles.

None of the items have actual marijuana in them, but they are sure to cater to those with the late-night munchies.

"Totally Baked" will appear at spots all across they valley. Brooks hopes to expand to Flagstaff and Tucson next year.

Tonight, the food truck is outside of Lost Leaf Bar on Roosevelt until 2:00 a.m.


