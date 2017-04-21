Police: 2 shot as officers attempt to arrest wanted suspect in Glendale Arizona News Police: 2 shot as officers attempt to arrest wanted suspect in Glendale For the second time in as many days, an officer-involved shooting is under investigation here in the valley. Two people were hit by gunfire near 51st Avenue and Northern.

Police say no officers were injured, but we're told at least half a dozen local and federal agencies were involved.

The shooting happened after officers attempted to arrest an armed and dangerous suspect who was in a vehicle with three other people. The situation somehow escalated, leading officers to open fire, injuring two people in the car.

A third person is being questioned about the situation.

"They were attempting to apprehend this indvidual, who is considered both armed and dangerous," said Officer Tiffany Smith. "He was wanted for multiple felony counts. As they were trying to apprehend him safely, the shooting ensued."

Witnesses at the scene told FOX 10 they heard 30 gunshots.

The condition of those who were shot is not known at this time.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

