Deadly crash involving bicycle, pickup truck shuts down Phoenix intersection

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck at the 51st Avenue and Baseline Road intersection.

Officials say the truck was heading eastbound and had the green light when the bicyclist, who was traveling southbound, hit the truck.

The intersection will be shut down in both directions during the investigation.

The driver remained at the scene and police say no impairment is suspected.

No names have been released in this case.

Baseline & 51st Ave closed in all directions. A man has died who was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/7h1eJFMFMh — Chris Drake (@DrakeFox10) April 21, 2017