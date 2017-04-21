FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Deadly crash involving bicycle, pickup truck shuts down Phoenix intersection

Posted:Apr 21 2017 06:46AM MST

Updated:Apr 21 2017 06:46AM MST

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicycle and a pickup truck at the 51st Avenue and Baseline Road intersection.

Officials say the truck was heading eastbound and had the green light when the bicyclist, who was traveling southbound, hit the truck.

The intersection will be shut down in both directions during the investigation.

The driver remained at the scene and police say no impairment is suspected.

No names have been released in this case.


