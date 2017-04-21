STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix

Posted:Apr 21 2017 09:30AM MST

Updated:Apr 21 2017 10:01AM MST

PHOENIX - A multi-vehicle crash has closed Loop 202 westbound at 32nd Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Authorities say drivers should use alternate routes, including Interstate 10 westbound.

>>LIVE VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1348119945236549

The Phoenix Fire Department says two of the seven patients' injuries are considered serious.

The Department of Public Safety says 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no estimated time to re-open the westbound lanes, per ADOT. Traffic in the eastbound lanes is not affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories