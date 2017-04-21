Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Loop 202 freeway in Phoenix

- A multi-vehicle crash has closed Loop 202 westbound at 32nd Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Authorities say drivers should use alternate routes, including Interstate 10 westbound.

The Phoenix Fire Department says two of the seven patients' injuries are considered serious.

The Department of Public Safety says 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no estimated time to re-open the westbound lanes, per ADOT. Traffic in the eastbound lanes is not affected.

