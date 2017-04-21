Defendant in Northern Arizona Univ. shooting back on the stand [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Steven Jones (file) Arizona News Defendant in Northern Arizona Univ. shooting back on the stand The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded is back on the witness stand.

Steven Jones resumed testifying Friday, a day after he became the first defense witness in his trial in Coconino County Superior Court in Flagstaff.

>>VIDEO from the courtroom: www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1348144491900761

Jones contends he fired in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people near the university's Flagstaff campus and lost his glasses. On Thursday, Jones testified that he was chased from the scene and went to get his gun out of his car nearby because he panicked and feared for his safety.

On Friday, he was asked about his state of mind before he opened fire.

"I was frantic.. panicked.. fumbling around kinda like to myself, oh my God, oh my God.. I was just terrified," said Jones.

When asked if he considered time to weigh all of his options, Jones replied, "No, it was less than five seconds... There were five or six.. trying to get my gun.. hitting me on the head.. trying to twist my arm and I was struggling... I wanted to get them to disperse and run away."

Jones shot and killed 20-year-old Colin Brough. Three other students were shot and injured.

He said he went back to help his friends and remembered firing some shots in the air but didn't mean to hurt anyone. Jones says he wasn't planning on shooting anyone until some of the men lunged at him. While he argues the shooting was in self-defense, prosecutors say he could have driven away and called the police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.