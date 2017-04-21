Proceeds Day: Fundraiser for GCU wrong way death crash victims Arizona News Proceeds Day: Fundraiser for GCU wrong way death crash victims It's been a week since a tragic crash on Interstate 17 took the lives of three people. Now valley businesses are helping the families of those victims. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

- A valley business is helping the families of those three young people killed last week in a wrong way crash along Interstate 17.

Karli Arlene Richardson was a student at Grand Canyon University. Her younger sister, Kelsey Mae Richardson, was visiting. Keaton Tyler Allison was also a GCU student. The Department of Public Safety says he was driving the wrong-way on I-17 when his vehicle smashed into the sisters' car near Greenway Road.

Allison worked at Dutch Brothers Coffee, so on Friday, the shop at Central and Camelback will be donating all proceeds from every drink they sell. Many GCU students showed up to support the cause and the drinks will be sold through midnight.

