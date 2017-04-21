STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Proceeds Day: Fundraiser for GCU wrong way death crash victims

Posted:Apr 21 2017 12:53PM MST

Updated:Apr 21 2017 12:55PM MST

PHOENIX - A valley business is helping the families of those three young people killed last week in a wrong way crash along Interstate 17.

Karli Arlene Richardson was a student at Grand Canyon University. Her younger sister, Kelsey Mae Richardson, was visiting. Keaton Tyler Allison was also a GCU student. The Department of Public Safety says he was driving the wrong-way on I-17 when his vehicle smashed into the sisters' car near Greenway Road.

Allison worked at Dutch Brothers Coffee, so on Friday, the shop at Central and Camelback will be donating all proceeds from every drink they sell. Many GCU students showed up to support the cause and the drinks will be sold through midnight.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories