Is a person in custody for 'Serial Street Shooter' case?

Reports say police have a person of interest in custody in relation to the Maryvale serial street shooter, however, police cannot confirm this.

FOX 10 went out to find answers and asked Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams directly.

"We are still investigating, I know when I started six months ago that that was one of the things that was plaguing the community and we're still investigating. We haven't stopped and we won't stop until we find the person who is responsible," said Williams.

Chief Williams mentioned an arrest of a cold case in 2015 and Fox 10 asked if this had a connection to the serial shooter.

Williams stated that police do not know.

The serial shooter is responsible nine shootings that resulted in seven deaths. This happened within or around the neighborhood of Maryvale.

The crimes were linked through forensic evidence, and police said it could be either one shooter or multiple.

These crimes took place from March to July 2016.

