Firefighter helped save toddler in near-drowning call, has little girl of her own

While Goodyear firefighters worked to save the life of a two and a half year old who fell in the pool, Lora Davis was one of the ones holding the little girl in her arms.

"We were just there giving the best patient care we could to have the child have the best chance possible," said Davis with the Goodyear Fire Department.

They got the little girl breathing again, and crying, which was a good sign.

And then Lora thought of her own little girl, who is a year and a half.

"It is really scary, it is a scary thing. I felt as soon as this call was over, I needed to go home and see my baby. So I called home and FaceTimed her and stuff, so it is just a hard thing to even imagine happening. Scary," said Davis.

This was not Davis' first call for a child found in the water. She says she's been to at least five of them.

"It is just one of those things like I remember all the faces of the little ones, you know what I mean? I cannot imagine what it would be like to have it be your child," said Davis.

Now that it's heating up outside, Davis says watching your kids around water is more important than ever.