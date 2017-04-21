Non-profit offers free photography session for families with kids on autism spectrum Arizona News Non-profit offers photography session for families with kids on autism spectrum A valley non-profit that helps families make memories all year round is holding a special event Saturday morning. Spectrum Inspired is celebrating it's one year anniversary by offering mini-photography sessions for families with children on the autism spectrum. Fox 10's Anita Roman reports.

- If a picture is worth a thousand words, the smile in this one is priceless.

"Arden is three years old, and she was diagnosed to be on the spectrum in October," said Priscilla Marshall.

Marshall knew capturing memories of her daughter was important, but didn't realize how much until she came across the non-profit, Spectrum Inspired.

"We take out the posing and we put in a lifestyle concept so that we capture the true essence of who these people are," said Coleen Hodges of Spectrum Inspired.

Hodges, the co-founder of Spectrum Inspired, says the non-profit started with the intent to provide families with children on the autism spectrum a portrait while making it easy for the child.

"Some of the challenges I think families run into is sometimes there are sensory issues and it's a little hard sometimes. Things can be overwhelming for them," said Hodges.

"I just really encourage interaction and encourage people to show the connection between their family," said Jocelyn Collins, a photographer.

Thirty-five different photographers valley wide, like Collins, donate their time and talent year round, but on Saturday, they will hold a pop-up pic-op at the venue at The Grove in Phoenix to celebrate the non-profit's one year birthday and the families that make the organization special.

"When you have a photographer and an organization that knows your needs, I think that puts parents at ease," said Marshall.

Interested families should register online before arriving. The event lasts from 8:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.