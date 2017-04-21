One year since unsolved murder, family pleads for justice Arizona News One year since unsolved murder, family pleads to find justice It's been one year since Jose Sanchez was killed, and the family held a press conference asking for help on finding the killer. Fox 10's Linda Williams reports.

- It's been a year since someone got away with the murder of 49-year-old Jose Sanchez, and it's breaking his family's heart.

Choking back tears, his daughter tries to describe the pain the family is enduring without him.

"My brother doesn't have his dad anymore, and he needed his dad. They were best friends and my mom, she has to grow up alone and me and my sisters. He's not there to be an example of what a real man is," said Kandace Sanchez.

Sanchez's wife, Kellie, his four children, grandchildren, and family gathered today to send a message to his killers: we aren't giving up on finding you and finding justice.

"It's what needs to be done. It what needs to be done to make our family feel at peace again. It needs to be done," said Kellie.

His wife returned home to the condominiums near 57th Avenue and Camelback on April 22 last year to discover her husband had been fatally shot.

The family has struggled every day since and has a Facebook page dedicated to finding justice.

"Open up your heart, make that phone call even if it doesn't seem like it's an important piece of information, any little piece of information is important right now," said Kellie.

Glendale Police says according to witnesses, four Hispanic men left the area in a white four door sedan.

The murder could have been a case of mistaken identity.

"We believe that Jose was not connected with these people at all. As we were looking into the investigation, it doesn't appear he had any tie with these people," said Officer Tiffany Smith with Glendale Police Department.