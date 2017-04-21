More than 800 animals up for adoption at MCACC, most are free Arizona News More than 800 animals up for adoption at MCACC, most are free More than 800 animals are up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and many of them are free. Fox 10's Liz Kotalik reports.

- More than 800 animals, including 8-year-old Chico, are up for adoption at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. And many of them are free, again, including Chico.

There is no charge if the dog is over six months, and all cats, no matter the age, are free as well.

"And that's all thanks in part to our friends at Best Friends Animal Society in Utah. They've given us a grant to cover the adoption fees so that we can do wave adoptions," said Melissa Gable of MCACC.

Summer months are the busiest and with hardly any space left now. Both the Phoenix and Mesa locations need room for more.

So today, they're staying open until 7:00 p.m., an extra hour to make sure everyone has a chance to make a new friend.

"It's something as simple as the way a dog looks at you as you're walking by the kennel. It can just catch your eye and just melt your heart," said Gable.

They'll be spayed or neutered for free, their vaccines and licensing included as well.

And you'll have all weekend to get to know a dog like Chico that will no doubt make life a little more joyful.