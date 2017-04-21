Bernie Sanders, Tom Perez speak at Come Together and Fight Back rally in Mesa Arizona News Bernie Sanders, Tom Perez speak at Come Together and Fight Back rally in Mesa Bernie Sanders and Tom Perez fire up supporters at Come Together and Fight Back rally in Mesa. Fox 10's Danielle Miller reports.

- It's been eight months since Bernie Sanders learned he would not be the Democrat pick to run for president. Of course that nod eventually went to Hillary Clinton.

But his star has hardly faded. He continues to be an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and the Democratic party loves the guy.

And he still has immense popularity with his base.

Friday night Sanders made a stop in the valley hoping to pile up the Democratic base as we head toward midterm elections.

Sanders said the event had about 5,000 people attending at Mesa Amphitheater.

This is one of many stops for Bernie Sanders as him and Democratic National Committee Chairperson Tom Perez on their 'Come Together and Fight Back Tour.'

The main focus is to unite and grow the Democratic party.

Both men spoke a lot about healthcare, education and specifically to Arizona, the victory over Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Sanders said the Democratic party needs a complete overhaul.

"We must conclude that the current model, the current process by which the Democratic party does business is a failed process. We need change, we need real change," said Sanders.

"Loved it, this is actually the first Bernie speech that I've seen in person. Absolutely riveting. So on par with what I think not just this state, but this nation. I think we are more alike than we are different," said Elisa Murphy, a Bernie supporter.

From the Republican side, the Republican National Committe Chairperson Ronna McDaniel released a statement saying, "This past November, Arizona voters rejected the far-left policies... Voters entrusted President Trump and Republicans to move our nation forward... the derailing crazy train and failed liberal policies on display tonight will do nothing to change that."

The next stop for Sanders and Perez is Las Vegas on Saturday.