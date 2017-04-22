Pat's Run sold out for second time ever, 28,000 people gathered to honor late football and army hero

- Thousands of people from across the country gathered at ASU's Sun Devil Stadium to remember one of their own and an American hero.

The 13th annual Pat's Run honored the late Pat Tillman, a football hero who enlisted in the army after the 9-11 attacks and lost his life in Afghanistan in 2004.

Brother-in-law of the late Tillman, Alex Garwood, says to know Pat was to love Pat, and his presence was felt all over today.

"The most meaningful thing I've ever known besides being a dad is my friendship with Pat. Every part of life when he was with you was better," said Garwood. "Today's an important day and the fact that we're able to raise money

The run benefits the Pat Tillman Foundation, a cause that's raised nearly $14 million in scholarships for veterans and their spouses.

Halli Stewart, a 2015 recipient, says the scholarship is much more than just monetary support.

"I think a lot of people

Adding that even though the loss of Tillman's life, a hero on and off the football field, will never be filled, his legacy will always be remembered.

This was the second time the event has sold out with 28,000 people in attendance.