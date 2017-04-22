'March for Science' takes over downtown Phoenix for Earth Day Arizona News 'March for Science' takes over downtown Phoenix for Earth Day In honor of Earth Day, people participated in the March for Science in downtown Phoenix. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- On Saturday, Phoenix was one of the several cities across the nation marching for science.

"We all depend on science. There's many medical innovations and I'm also concerned about the environment and cuts to the EPA," said Anna Corey who is a physician.

People marched for support of clean air, clean water and climate change, amongst other things.

"Science isn't political, it shouldn't be political, it should be non-partisan, it benefits everyone," said Corey. "It can't all be done by private companies and the importance of basic science research and government funding for research that might not be profitable, especially in the initial stages."

The marchers started on Washington Street and proceeded down Jefferson Street, holding signs and sharing messages.

"I didn't really think a whole lot of people cared that much and to see all these people really amped up and really do care about education and learning about what makes our world work. It gives me a sense of relief, I guess," said a participant.

People say the march is the first step and a global movement to defend the role science has in health, safety, economies, and government.