Veterans get new home thanks to non-profit, volunteers and boy scouts Arizona News Veterans get new home thanks to non-profit, volunteers and boy scouts On Saturday night, two veterans, Rick Star and Lloyd Brown, who were once without a place to live, received a brand new beautiful home. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- On Saturday night, two veterans, Rick Stark and Lloyd Brown, who were once without a place to live, received a brand new beautiful home.

And all of this was made possible thanks to Soul Sanctuary in the Desert, a non-profit organization, volunteers and the boy scouts.

"To live in a house like this, to be meeting all of these people. I didn't have many friends," said Stark.

A few caring people donated their time, money, and the handy boy scouts helped make some furniture.

"We had kids helping with the weights. They made a bike for them, they also made a shed and I personally made the bunkbeds. So I painted four bunk beds for each color of the military and assembled them here," said a boy scout. "I guess a bed is really symbolic. It's a place where we go to decompress and I think being able to help even like that, the smallest thing for a veteran, means the world to me."

The home will eventually fill out with five veterans.

"I'm the only veteran in here right now, but we do expect one or two more veterans," said Stark.

For now, Stark and Brown each have their own room.

"It beats living on the street, you know? It's hard out there," said Brown.

His favorite part of the house? To be able to sleep in peace.

And they're forever grateful to the folks who helped them get to this point.

"The people who put money into this house, who had a dream, and finished a dream, and now we're at the realization of people in the house. We're thankful, we're grateful, we're veterans and we appreciate the help," said Stark.

To stay in the home, the only requirements are to stay drug-free and being peaceful with one another.