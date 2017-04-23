CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man stole beer, attempted to stab someone at Circle K

- A male acting in an erratic manner entered an employee-only beer cooler at the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road on Tuesday, March 14.

Along with the odd behavior, he was yelling, shadow boxing and pacing the store. He had a knife on him and used it to open cases of beer and put beer in his black bag.

He even tried to stab someone in the story when confronted about stealing the beer, although this is not seen on the video.

The suspect is described as a white male, roughly 25 to 30 years of age, 5 foot 9 inches, and 150 pounds. He has a shaved head and was wearing an Arizona Cardinals Palmer shirt, khaki shorts, and grey shoes.

Police ask if have any information on this incident, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.