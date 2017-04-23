SILENT WITNESS: Three men rob convenience store with semi-automatic handgun

- Three suspects robbed a Circle K with a semi-automatic handgun back in late March near 59th Avenue and Indian School Road.

In the late evening, the suspects entered the convenience store and lingered inside briefly.

Eventually, they went behind the counter and stole both of the register drawers, as well as other items from the back wall and fled the store.

All three males are reported as Hispanic, ranging from 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches.

One suspect was wearing a white sweatshirt with black shorts and weighs roughly 180 pounds.

The second has blue eyes, approximately 150 pounds, and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

The third suspect was wearing a baseball cap, a beige jacket, black pants and weighs about 140 pounds.

Police ask that if you have any information on this incident, to please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.