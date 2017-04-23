3 family members killed, toddler fighting for her life after car crash Arizona News 3 family members killed, toddler fighting for her life after car crash Three family members were killed in one crash this past week, and the toddler is fighting for her life. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- In one terrible crash, three family members were killed.

The family of four were traveling in the red car when they collided with a pickup.

The mother, father, and his daughter were all killed. Their 2-year-old baby boy is still fighting for her life.

Family members like Greg Shumaker and Greg Schumaker II are struggling to cope with the loss.

"I miss my babies. It's hard. I don't wish this on anyone," said Schumaker.

Police say the 34-year-old father was behind the wheel when he collided with the pickup truck. Family told Fox 10 that he was having a seizure.

"Reshad had a seizure to my knowledge and that's what caused it. It wasn't anyone being reckless. I wish it would be easier if there was someone to be mad at or someone to blame. It was just a tragedy," said Schumaker.

The Schumakers say everyone had just gotten together on Easter. Hard to believe that less than a week later, they're gone.

"No one really has a savings set up for something like this. No one really expects or plans for anything like this," said Schumaker.

If you'd like to donate, visit the GoFundMe accounts for the three funerals.

CORRECTION: The toddler that remains is a 2-year-old boy, our broadcast says the toddler is a girl.