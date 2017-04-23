Senior living community knits essential items for children at PCH Arizona News Senior living community knits essential items for children at PCH Patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital recently received a delivery of new hats, scarves, blankets, and IV covers. All of the items were hand knit by a group of women at a Terraces Senior Living Community. Fox 10's Ty Brennan reports.

- Patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital recently received a delivery of new hats, scarves, blankets, and IV covers. All of the items were hand knit by a group of women at a Terraces Senior Living Community.

"When I came to the Terraces, I was looking for something to do, and of course, I'm a knitter and crocheter and it was listed as one of the projects so it was natural," said one of the women.

The women say it's a way to be social, do what they love, and most importantly, give back.

"I know that somebody is going to get a good use out of it," said another woman.

Recently, the women were able to hand out their handiwork when they visited the Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The women said seeing the faces of the kids light up when they get a new blanket or hat is worth all of the hard work and time.

In each item, these women stitch in a little bit of love for some very deserving recipients.