Body of missing jet skier recovered after Saguaro Lake crash

- Authorities say the body of a jet skier who went missing after crashing into a boat at Saguaro Lake has been recovered.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the body of 21-year-old Joshua Slade was recovered on Monday morning. Deputies say Slade turned in front of a fishing boat before the two collided on Saturday night.

The body of 21 year old Joshua Slade was recovered this morning by MCSO, following a tragic jet ski accident at Saguaro Lake on Saturday — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) April 24, 2017

Slade was then submerged after being thrown from the jet ski and was not seen again.

A friend who was near the collision told MCSO deputies that Slade wasn't wearing a flotation device while riding the jet ski because he was getting one last ride before placing the jet ski on its trailer.

The driver of the fishing boat called 911 and began searching for Slade before deputies arrived at the scene. He showed no signs of impairment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.