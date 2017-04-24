Tempe teacher accused of having sex encounters with student

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - A Tempe middle-school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sexual encounters with a student.

Tempe police say 26-year-old Kara Lynn Loofborough was arrested on suspicion of furnishing harmful items to a minor, indecent exposure and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police say they contacted Loofborough after receiving a call from the father of the 13-year-old boy last week. The man was concerned about conversations his son had with the seventh-grade science teacher at Fees College Preparatory Middle School.

Police say the teen allegedly had been Facebook messaging and video chatting with Loofborough after school hours.

She later allegedly exposed herself to the boy via video chat and let him touch her.

Bond was set at $100,000 Monday at Loofborough's initial court appearance, where she didn't have an attorney.