Governor Ducey signs bill to crack down on deadbeat parents

- Governor Doug Ducey has signed a bill on Monday that is meant to crack down on parents who are behind on Child Support.

According to information found at the Arizona State Legislature website, HB 2192 would allow a person who is at least six months behind on child support payments to have their driver's license suspended or denied.

According to the bill, cases of license suspension will be referred to court, which can either order a person who has "wilfully failed to pay child support" to have their driver's license or recreational license be suspended or denied, or place restrictions on the person's driver's license.

