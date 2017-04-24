Mesa Police looking for endangered adult

- Officials with Mesa Police are asking for the public's help, as officers look for a missing endangered woman.

According to a statement released by police Monday afternoon, Odalys Ruby Menendez, 22, suffers from mental impairments. She was last seen leaving her home in the area of Gilbert Road and Main Street, at 12:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, Menendez was angry when she left, and was refusing to take her court-ordered medications. Officials also said Menendez has a history of suicidal attempts, but did not make any suicide statements on Monday.

Menendez is described as a Hispanic woman, 4' 9" tall, weighing 125 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing an orange shirt with hood, and dark blue shorts.

Police said Menendez does not have a car, nor does she have access to a cell phone.

Anyone with information on Menendez's whereabouts should call police immediately.