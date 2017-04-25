Arizona law enforcement agencies come together for career fair Arizona News Arizona law enforcement agencies come together for career fair The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix police are joining forces at Northern Arizona University to promote a law enforcement career fair on April 29.

- The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Phoenix police are joining forces at Northern Arizona University to promote a law enforcement career fair on April 29.

"When you call and pick up the phone and dial 911, we don't care what race you are, we don't care who you're in love with, how much money you make, we only want to know two things: Where are you and what do you need and we'll respond," AZDPS Director Frank Milstead said.

All three law enforcement agencies are struggling to fill positions and each have hundreds of openings. The need right now, they say, is critical and even puts officer in jeopardy.

"Not being able to fill those vacancies means not only are they unsafe, but the community is unsafe," MCSO Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

Why the crisis? The slow economy during the Great Recession forced departments to freeze hiring and as more officers retired they lost ground. No one could speculate on how much a perceived anti-law enforcement environment might be hurting recruiting.

Northern Arizona University Law Enforcement Career Fair

NAU Phoenix - North Valley

15451 N. 28th Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85053

April 29, 10 a.m. - Noon