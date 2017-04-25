FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Prescott Valley cabbie accused of sexually assaulting woman

Casey Bright, a Prescott Valley taxi driver, is accused of sexually assaulting a passenger. Read more.
By: Associated Press

Posted:Apr 25 2017 05:21AM MST

Updated:Apr 25 2017 05:21AM MST

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - A Prescott Valley taxi driver has been accused of sexually assaulting a passenger.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 63-year-old Casey Bright remains jailed in Camp Verde on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies were dispatched to a Prescott-area home around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A woman in her 30s says she went to Whiskey Row and had too much to drink so she called a cab.

She says the taxi driver pulled over on the roadside and sexually assaulted her before taking her home and did not charge her for the fare.

The victim gave a physical description of her attacker to the reporting deputy.

A deputy later found Bright at a gas station and says Bright told him the sex was consensual.

It was unclear Monday if Bright has a lawyer yet.


