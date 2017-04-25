FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Phoenix police release statement on 'Serial Street Shooter'

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 25 2017 12:12PM MST

Updated:Apr 25 2017 12:12PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police have released a statement on their ongoing investigation into the "Serial Street Shooter" incidents.

In the statement, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams speaks of reports that a "person of interest has been identified" in the case and that the department "cannot allow the release of unconfirmed information to jeopardize justice for anyone."

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


