FBI looking for local credit card fraud and burglary victims

- The Phoenix Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are looking for credit card fraud and home burglary victims who have been to a pizza restaurant between January 2012 and July 2015.

According to a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the FBI is investigating the activities of the now-closed Mamma Mia's Pizza Restaurants. The restaurants were located at 3937 E. Indian School Road, and 809 E. Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Anyone who have been to the pizza restaurant between January 2012 and July 2015, and were a victim of credit card fraud or home burglary should either e-mail the FBI at tips.phoenix@ic.fbi.gov or call the FBI Phoenix Field Office at (623) 466-1999.