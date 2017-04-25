Winds hinder fight against southern Arizona's Sawmill Fire

- Strong winds are hurting the fight against the Sawmill Fire and crews estimate the wildfire is between 17,000 and 20,000 acres wide. It's burning 10 miles southeast of Green Valley, which is south of Tucson.

About 100 residents have been evacuated and several more communities are under pre-evacuation orders.

State Route 83 is closed north of Sonoita, just south of Interstate 10.

Hundreds of firefighters are working to fight the flames on the ground, but air tankers have been grounded due to windy conditions.

For affected residents with small animals - call the Willcox Police Department at 520-384-4673 about space available at the Willcox Animal Shelter located at 1563 Stewart St. Another option is the Tombstone Animal Shelter - contact Elaine at 520-559-0030 about available space. For residents with large animals in the J-6 area, contact Robertsons Horse Sale at 714 N. Madison Ave. in Benson at 520-586-9230.

Online:

Sawmill Fire Updates: inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/5164/35103

Prayers for our brave firefighters and first responders as they work to keep Southern AZ safe. Arizona thanks you #SawmillFire — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 25, 2017

Turning into a very dangerous situation for authorities. Ballooning to 20K acres, tripling in size in a day. @AlfredoFox10 & I heading there https://t.co/NvKtBhKzZH — Matt Rodewald FOX 10 (@Matt_Fox10) April 25, 2017

Per agency dispatch, air tankers grounded due to winds. #SawmillFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 25, 2017

Windy across the State today with Red Flag Warnings, Wind Advisories & Blowing Dust Advisories...Dave#fox10phx pic.twitter.com/7woCELwLYh — Dave Munsey (@Fox10Dave) April 25, 2017

Here is a picture from the Corona Fire engine crew on the Sawmill fire. Pic taken Tuesday morning near Rosemont Junction. pic.twitter.com/eSwtuBCGfj — CoronaFire (@CoronaFire) April 25, 2017

Sawmill Fire Pre-Evacuation Planning Update for J-6 Area Update



Residents in the J-6 Area with large animals... https://t.co/eL6fodHowT — cc_sheriff (@cc_sheriff) April 25, 2017

#SawmillFire Update: Evacuation recommended for area South of I-10 @ Mescal & J Six Ranch Rds. Information & shelter @ 11296 S. Harrison Rd. — Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) April 25, 2017

#SawmillFire For @pcoemhs notifications and emergency alerts sent to your phone, sign up at https://t.co/mPZq1aLX0O — wildlandfireAZ (@wildlandfireAZ) April 25, 2017

2 Shelters are open for #SawmillFire evacuees: Sonoita Fairgrounds and SE Regional Park Shooting Range - 11296 S. Harrison Rd, Tucson — Pima County OEM (@pcoemhs) April 25, 2017

Per agency dispatch, air tankers grounded due to winds. #SawmillFire — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 25, 2017

Per #SawmillFire IC, pre evacs issued for Rain Valley off Hwy 82. #SantaCruz #PimaCounty. — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 25, 2017

High Winds Fanning Sawmill Fire - Evacuations and Road Closures in Place (Sawmill Wildfire) https://t.co/IQpiJhPkNE #AZFire — Arizona Fire Info (@AZFireInfo) April 25, 2017

#SawmillFire at 18,000 acres w/ 7% containment. 300+ personnel working the fire, including aviation support.... https://t.co/XuLqqBBivn — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 25, 2017