Police investigating threats at Valley elementary school

- Police say they are investigating threats at a Valley elementary school.

The Chandler Police Department says they are aware and are investigating threats at San Tan Elementary School near Higley and Pecos Roads.

We are aware of, and are investigating, the threats regarding San Tan Elementary. If you have suspect information please call 480-782-4130. — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) April 26, 2017

If you have any information, please call police at 480-782-4130.

