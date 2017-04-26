FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Police investigating threats at Valley elementary school

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 26 2017 04:35AM MST

Updated:Apr 26 2017 04:58AM MST

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say they are investigating threats at a Valley elementary school.

The Chandler Police Department says they are aware and are investigating threats at San Tan Elementary School near Higley and Pecos Roads.

If you have any information, please call police at 480-782-4130.

