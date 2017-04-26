3 teens, 1 woman accused of committing 10 armed robberies

- Police say three teens and one woman were arrested after they committed 10 separate armed robberies throughout the Valley.

The Phoenix Police Department says the teens, along with 18-year-old Star Herrera, were arrested after they committed the robberies on the morning of April 25 throughout west Phoenix and Glendale.

Each each robbery, the victim was on a sidewalk when they were confronted by one of the suspects, one of which was armed with a gun.

Police say the suspect got away with wallets, phones and backpacks during the robberies. The victims were between the ages of 13 and 74 and although some were assaulted, none were seriously injured.

The names of the three teen suspects have not been released. Each suspect, including Herrera, faces armed robbery and kidnapping charges.