Waymo's self-driving cars hit the streets of Phoenix Arizona News Waymo's self-driving cars hit the streets of Phoenix Even though we're still a few years away from not seeing anyone behind the wheel of a self-driving car, Waymo says they're getting closer every day.

- Even though we're still a few years away from not seeing anyone behind the wheel of a self-driving car, Waymo says they're getting closer every day.

"We've been really focusing on refining our self, driving for Arizona to be able to be the first place to be able to do that," Jennifer Haroon said.

After eight years of research and two million miles on the road, the "Early-Rider Program" is ready to accept Phoenix-area residents as passengers, and even though the trial is free, they do want feedback.

"Are you the type of person that has a car?" Haroon asked. "Do you love road trips, but hate your daily commute to work?"

And the most important question of all?

"The other thing we love to hear is about what do you think of self-driving technology," Haroon said.

To learn more, click here.