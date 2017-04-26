Chandler Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

- Chandler Police officers are looking for a man, in connection with a kidnapping attempt involving a five-year-old girl.

According to Chandler Police Sergeant Daniel Mejia, officers responded to a suspicious call at the 3000 block of Woodburne. When officers arrived, the the five-year-old, along with an 11-year-old juvenile, told police that a man in a black ban or an SUV attempted to grab the five-year-old.

The male suspect is described as possibly being 5' 10" to 5' 11". The children were not hurt, according to police.

