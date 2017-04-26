Police looking for man who repeatedly threatened to bomb Show Low Court

Show Low Police are looking for a man who allegedly threatened to bomb the Show Low Court.

According to officials, 35-year-old Mark Stanislav Muktarov has reportedly made repeated threats to bomb the court, and may be in the Phoenix area, possibly the East Valley.

Police describe Muktarov as a man who speaks with a heavy Eastern European accent, 6' tall, and weighing 195 lbs. In addition to the alleged threats, Muktarov is also wanted on a pre-existing warrant.

Anyone with information should call 911.