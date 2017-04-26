Beer company celebrates Cortney's Place with a special brew Arizona News Beer company celebrates Cortney's Place with a special brew A non-profit that works with special needs adults will soon celebrate an important milestone, and the Scottsdale Beer Company is making a special brew for the event. FOX 10's John Hook reports.

Students from Cortney's Place (sic) in Scottsdale were shown the ingredients for a special beer called "Mango Blonde", by the owner of the Scottsdale Beer Company, Doug Ledger. The beer is being brewed for the "Cheers to Ten Years" anniversary party for Cortney's Place, which is due to take place at the brewery.

"We're gonna have silent auction items, we're gonna have raffles, we're gonna have some fun entertainment here, and of course, we're gonna be drinking beer and eating food, which is what we do best," said Ledger. He has a special relationship with Cortney's Place. Students at Cortney's Place often stop by for lunch, and Ledger enjoys visiting the students, at their center.

"A lot of people don't know it, but Cortney's Place is right in our backyard," said Ledger.

"They come to our center, they spend time with our students, they show us lots of love, and our students show lots of love back," said Starr Williams with Cortney's Place.

For Ledger, he enjoys the visit to Cortney's Place.

"We only have 32 employees, but for us to be able to work with Cortney's Place corporately gives us a purpose beyond profit and growth. It gives us a little bit of a soul," said Ledger.

The event will take place at 4:30 p.m., on May 18. Tickets are sold for $25.