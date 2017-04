One person dead following Phoenix strip mall shooting Arizona News One person dead following Phoenix strip mall shooting Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Wednesday night at a strip mall.

The incident took place near 34th Avenue and Greenway, and the circumstances of the shooting are not known at this point. According to Phoenix Fire Department officials, one person found dead at the scene, and another was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

