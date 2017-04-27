Mother to accept late daughter's diploma at GCU commencement [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo: Perry Richardson Arizona News Mother to accept late daughter's diploma at GCU commencement It will be a bittersweet graduation day at Grand Canyon University this morning when a mother accepts a diploma on behalf of her late daughter.

- It will be a bittersweet graduation day at Grand Canyon University this morning when a mother accepts a diploma on behalf of her late daughter.

Twenty-one-year-old Karli Richardson and her sister, 18-year-old Kelsey Richardson, were killed after their car was struck by a wrong-way driver in north Phoenix on April 15.

Kelsey was in town visiting from North Carolina and according to the girls' family, the two were heading to the Grand Canyon to watch the sunrise when their vehicle was struck.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Keaton Allison, was also killed in the crash and was a student at GCU.

Karli's mother, Cathy Hocking, will be the first person to walk in the commencement ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.