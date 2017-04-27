Judge denies motion for mistrial in NAU shooting trial

- A judge has denied a motion for a mistrial in the deadly Northern Arizona University shooting trial.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton sent jurors home on Wednesday and call for a Thursday morning hearing after the trial was suspended over part of the prosecution's closing arguments.

Steven Jones, 20, is accused of firing on a group of people during a drunken fight, killing Colin Brough and wounding three others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

>>LIVE video from the court room: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1354789811236229/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.