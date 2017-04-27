Mesa police helicopter pilot hospitalized after making hard landing in San Tan Valley

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A Mesa Police helicopter pilot made a hard landing during a training exercise. The chopper went down Thursday afternoon in Pinal County near Felix and Arizona Farms Roads.
Officials say the pilot was the only person on-board the aircraft.
The pilot's name has not been released. He was transported to an area hospital with head injuries.
>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1354923107889566
Breaking: on our way to scene in Pinal County where Mesa PD helicopter went down; pilot flown to hospital w/head injuries #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/nfLmKvdbRe— Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) April 27, 2017