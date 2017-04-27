Mesa police helicopter pilot hospitalized after making hard landing in San Tan Valley Arizona News Mesa police helicopter pilot hospitalized after making hard landing in San Tan Valley A helicopter pilot made a hard landing in San Tan Valley on Thursday afternoon and he was flown to Maricopa Medical Center.

- A Mesa Police helicopter pilot made a hard landing during a training exercise. The chopper went down Thursday afternoon in Pinal County near Felix and Arizona Farms Roads.

Officials say the pilot was the only person on-board the aircraft.

The pilot's name has not been released. He was transported to an area hospital with head injuries.

