STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Suspect in Delaware officer's killing, standoff identified

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Mesa police helicopter pilot hospitalized after making hard landing in San Tan Valley

Posted:Apr 27 2017 12:06PM MST

Updated:Apr 27 2017 12:19PM MST

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. - A Mesa Police helicopter pilot made a hard landing during a training exercise. The chopper went down Thursday afternoon in Pinal County near Felix and Arizona Farms Roads.

Officials say the pilot was the only person on-board the aircraft.

The pilot's name has not been released. He was transported to an area hospital with head injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

>>VIDEO from the scene: facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1354923107889566


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories