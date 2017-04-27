Valley high schoolers get warm welcome from ASU Arizona News Valley high schoolers get warm welcome from ASU It was an exciting day for some Valley high schoolers as they got a warm welcome from their future college, Arizona State University, and are now even equipped with some essential Sun Devil gear! FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

"We're not just accepted into the school, we're getting involved before we start," Jaime Barboza said. "I think it's really nice of ASU."

Dozens of future ASU students were surprised and celebrated by ASU's welcoming committee today at their high school.

"I was really excited when the bus was coming," Anaelys Dominguez said. "I was like, 'Are we going to take a tour to ASU?' But then, everyone started coming out and I was super excited, I was like, 'Yes!'"

The welcoming committee travels to seven high schools across the Valley to surprise future ASU students and make them feel welcome in advance.

"It's part of Michelle Obama College Signing Day that she started a few years ago and so we've jumped on board and we've really taken it full throttle," Brad Baertsch said.

At Metro High School, 40 students signed their names on a certificate and are officially Sun Devils come this fall.

"I heard the football game are amazing and I got a pom I'm going to take to this to the football game," Jennifer Martinez said.

There are many reasons why they selected ASU.

"It's close to home and I feel like I can really develop my skills and be someone in life with ASU.