High winds hindering Sawmill Fire containment efforts

- High winds have reportedly forced officials to ground aircrafts that were being used to battle the Sawmill Fire.

Authorities said a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and there's no planned time for the flights to resume.

As of midday Thursday, the Sawmill Fire has burned over 40,000 acres of land, and it is 20% contained. The fire began Sunday about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley. It then burned its way eastward through the Santa Rita Mountains and across a wide valley.

To gauge where the Sawmill Fire is most active throughout the day, visit https://t.co/rHRi9Crszz to view an interactive fire map.

Officials are projecting active to extreme fire behavior, due to red flag conditions and very low relative humidity. Meanwhile, firefighters have been conducting burnout operations to create buffer zones.

On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced State Route 83 has been reopened. It had been closed since Monday afternoon due to the fire.

According to Inciweb, the fire is believed to be human caused, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

