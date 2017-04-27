STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

High winds hindering Sawmill Fire containment efforts

@CoronaFire: Here is a picture from the Corona Fire engine crew on the Sawmill fire. Pic taken April 25 near Rosemont Junction.
@CoronaFire: Here is a picture from the Corona Fire engine crew on the Sawmill fire. Pic taken April 25 near Rosemont Junction.

Posted:Apr 27 2017 03:41PM MST

Updated:Apr 27 2017 04:05PM MST

NEAR TUCSON, Ariz. (KSAZ) - High winds have reportedly forced officials to ground aircrafts that were being used to battle the Sawmill Fire.

Authorities said a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. Thursday and there's no planned time for the flights to resume.

Live news conference on Facebook. (Can't see the video? Click here)

As of midday Thursday, the Sawmill Fire has burned over 40,000 acres of land, and it is 20% contained. The fire began Sunday about 10 miles (16.1 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley. It then burned its way eastward through the Santa Rita Mountains and across a wide valley.

Officials are projecting active to extreme fire behavior, due to red flag conditions and very low relative humidity. Meanwhile, firefighters have been conducting burnout operations to create buffer zones.

(Can't see this Facebook post? Click here)

On Thursday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced State Route 83 has been reopened. It had been closed since Monday afternoon due to the fire.

According to Inciweb, the fire is believed to be human caused, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Sawmill Fire information
https://www.facebook.com/SawmillFire2017/
https://twitter.com/SawmillFire2017


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories