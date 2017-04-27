Residents concerned over South Mountain Freeway construction Arizona News Residents concerned over South Mountain Freeway construction As work starts to pick up on the South Mountain Freeway project, the new road is already starting to become a headache for some people. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

The freeway, which has been planned for decades, will run from I-10 near 59th Avenue in West Phoenix, and connect to the I-10 past Chandler Boulevard in the East Valley. The new freeway will bypass Downtown Phoenix.

One community the freeway to pass by is Ahwatukee, the bedroom community south of South Mountain that is a part of the City of Phoenix. Ahwatukee is close to the eastern terminus of the South Mountain Freeway, and is the site of a massive construction project at 40th Street and Pecos.

One thing ADOT officials are concerned about is sound, both sound of construction and sound of traffic, once the freeway is built. The concern for noise is something that is shared by some Ahwatukee residents.

"They are doing it sometimes at night when you're trying to sleep," said Vladimir Allen, referring to construction efforts. "I don't like it."

Meanwhile, Jeremy Morton is concerned about noise, after the freeway is built.

"I am concerned it will cause a lot of trucker noise, and noise from the highway," said Morton.

ADOT officials said as soon as construction workers move enough earth to create berms, it will put up soundwalls that are 20 feet high, which should alleviate the problem.

"We really do think when the soundwalls are up, and we have the rubberized asphalt, it really will help mitigate the noise of the freeway traffic," said Dustin Krugel.

As construction projects continue, ADOT has created a Facebook for the freeway, to keep everyone up to date on construction progress.

