Elementary school locked down due to weapons incident

- An elementary school in Phoenix was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a gun and a knife was recovered from a student.

The incident, according to a statement released by the Washington Elementary School District, happened at the Orangewood Elementary School, a K-8 school within the district. During the afternoon, the school's administration received a report that students may be in possession of a weapon on campus. The school was then placed on lockdown, and a call was made to Phoenix Police.

Police officers, according to school district officials, recovered a gun and a knife from a sixth grade student, who brought the items to school to show to friends. No was was hurt, and school officials said disciplinary actions are being taken.