Non-credible bomb threat results in plane search at Sky Harbor Arizona News Non-credible bomb threat results in plane search at Sky Harbor

According to Phoenix Fire officials, they were called out to an American Airlines flight that reported a bomb threat. Phoenix Police and Phoenix Fire were at the scene.

Officials with American Airlines said they received what they deemed to be a non-credible threat for a flight from Los Angeles. A search was done out of an abundance of caution.

