Pot delivery? That's possible in the Valley Arizona News Pot delivery? That's possible in the Valley You can now add marijuana - the medical kind, that is - to the list of items that can be delivered to your doorstep. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- You can now add marijuana - the medical kind, that is - to the list of items that can be delivered to your doorstep, as a pot delivery service is now open for business.

It may be open for business, but not just anyone can place an order. The delivery service is legal, and the Health Department said there is no statute preventing this kind of business, but rules are just as strict for it as the dispensaries, because that is where they source the product.

The service, called Superb, is thus far the Valley's only medical marijuana delivery service. Jonathan Ghiz is the mastermind behind the on-demand service, which rolled out last August.

Ghiz laid out Superb's mission.

"To provide a service for patients to be able to have the luxury of walking into a dispensary, the affordability of having a service sent to their home."

Recently, the company began partnering with one of the Valley's biggest dispensaries, Nirvana. Patients can place orders through their phone on Superb's website, and within the hour, the medicine will be delivered.

"We have a lot of patients who half of the time are in wheelchairs, half of the time, they are not," said Ghiz. "They're too sick or too hurt to be able to get out of bed."

That is true for a woman named Mary, who was diagnosed with Cancer.

"There's days that I literally can't get out of bed, and I can't walk," said Mary. "There are days that I can't even bath, or I can't cook for myself."

Mary said Medical Marijuana helped her through some of her toughest days.

"Most people take it for granted," said Mary. "You just get in your car and drive to the dispensary."

Currently, Superb delivers to about 4,000 patients across the Valley, and they launched a more advanced version of their service, this week.