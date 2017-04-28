STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Man with replica rifle, pellet gun prompts school lockdown

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 28 2017 08:12AM MST

Updated:Apr 28 2017 09:14AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a man walking with a replica rifle and pellet gun prompted a school lockdown in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the area near Bostrom High School at 27th Avenue and Osborn after receiving 911 calls of a man walking with a gun.

Officers contained the suspect and worked to get him into custody. As a result, Bostrom High School was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and is cooperating with police. The lockdown at the high school has been lifted and the intersection is now open.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.


