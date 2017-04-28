Police: Man with replica rifle, pellet gun prompts school lockdown Arizona News Police: Suspect with replica rifle, pellet gun prompts school lockdown Police are responding to a north Phoenix neighborhood where a suspect has been seen walking with a gun.

- Police say a man walking with a replica rifle and pellet gun prompted a school lockdown in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say officers responded to the area near Bostrom High School at 27th Avenue and Osborn after receiving 911 calls of a man walking with a gun.

Officers contained the suspect and worked to get him into custody. As a result, Bostrom High School was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and is cooperating with police. The lockdown at the high school has been lifted and the intersection is now open.

27th Ave NB between Osborn Rd and Indian School Rd has been REOPENED...#phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) April 28, 2017

New info:Man with a replica rifle and a pellet gun walking near Bostrom HS calls came in 911,man in custody cooperating w/ @phoenixpolice pic.twitter.com/LRJlVN6u3X — SylesteFox10 (@SylesteFox10) April 28, 2017

