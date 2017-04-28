Man accused of using stun gun on 11-year-old son

- Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his 11-year-old son with a stun gun.

The Goodyear Police Department says 49-year-old Darryl Ingram was arrested on April 21 after his son told his school bus driver about the alleged abuse. The bus driver then reported the alleged abuse to school officials, who then contacted Goodyear police.

Police say Ingram used a stun gun to discipline his son.

Ingram faces aggravated assault and child abuse charges. The case has been turned over to the Department of Child Services.