STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Man accused of using stun gun on 11-year-old son

Darryl Ingram, 49, is accused of using a stun gun to discipline his 11-year-old son. Read more.
Darryl Ingram, 49, is accused of using a stun gun to discipline his 11-year-old son. Read more.
By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 28 2017 11:00AM MST

Updated:Apr 28 2017 11:00AM MST

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say a man has been arrested for allegedly abusing his 11-year-old son with a stun gun.

The Goodyear Police Department says 49-year-old Darryl Ingram was arrested on April 21 after his son told his school bus driver about the alleged abuse. The bus driver then reported the alleged abuse to school officials, who then contacted Goodyear police.

Police say Ingram used a stun gun to discipline his son.

Ingram faces aggravated assault and child abuse charges. The case has been turned over to the Department of Child Services.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories