Company paints Scottsdale woman's house for free

- After years of giving, Lynda Geisel is now on the receiving end.

Her home is getting a fresh coat of paint, all for free before she says her HOA gets involved.

"If it doesn't look just right they will send you a notice," she said. "They haven't sent me a notice because it looks pretty OK, but it's from the back they can't see."

Lee Best is the owner of Wow 1 Day Painting, who volunteered their time and efforts to help Lynda out. He says today in states across the country and in Canada, the company is painting one house for free.

"We go through and power wash and clean everything up and go through and fill all the cracks and stucco and then paint it and takes about five or six guys," Best said.

Lynda is thankful for the company's help and manpower to have her entire house painted in such a short amount of time.

"And the back needed the painting, too, so what a service the City of Scottsdale does for people of low income," she said. "It's been such a blessing to have all of these people help."