Arizona schools plan to sue Legislature over building cash

PHOENIX (AP) - A group of Arizona school districts and several school groups say they plan to sue the Legislature over cuts to funding for buildings and maintenance.

The Arizona School Boards Association announced Friday that it will file the lawsuit next week. The suit is expected to seek hundreds of millions of dollars for schools that the Legislature has not funded since the Great Recession.

Attorneys have been working on the lawsuit for at least two years. Several school boards have voted to sign on as plaintiffs, as have the associations representing teachers, school administrators and business officials.

The lawsuit comes nearly a year after voters approved a plan to settle another multi-billion school funding lawsuit by tapping the state's land trust. Proposition 123 adds $3.5 billion in spending over 10 years.