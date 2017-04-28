Sailboat overturns on Tempe Town Lake

- Medical rescue units from Tempe and Scottsdale have responded to the Tempe Town Lake, where a sailboat has overturned.

According to Tempe Fire Department officials, the sailboat overturned due to windy conditions on the lake. Two people were reportedly on the boat, and were in the water when crews arrived on scene. At least one person had a life jacket on.

The two are being checked out by units on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.